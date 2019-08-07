Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. (BOLD) At $37.03 Forms Top; Contour Asset Management Cut Ellie Mae (ELLI) Position By $26.52 Million

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. (BOLD) formed multiple top with $38.51 target or 4.00% above today’s $37.03 share price. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. (BOLD) has $1.74 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.73% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $37.03. About 310,102 shares traded. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) has risen 5.70% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.70% the S&P500. Some Historical BOLD News: 08/05/2018 – Audentes Therapeutics Announces The Promotion Of Natalie Holles To President And Chief Operating Officer; 09/05/2018 – AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS INC – AT MARCH 31, 2018, AUDENTES HAD CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS OF $326.1 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 11% of Audentes Therapeutics; 15/05/2018 – Baker Bros Advisors Buys 1.1% Position in Audentes Therapeutics; 16/05/2018 – AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS INC – SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENTS IN NEUROMUSCULAR AND RESPIRATORY FUNCTION AT 24-WEEK TIMEPOINT; 08/05/2018 – AUDENTES PROMOTES NATALIE HOLLES TO PRESIDENT & COO; 02/04/2018 – Audentes Therapeutics Access Event Set By Chardan for Apr. 10; 09/04/2018 – Audentes Therapeutics Volume Jumps Almost Six Times Average; 16/05/2018 – AUDENTES ANNOUNCES CONTINUING POSITIVE DATA FROM FIRST DOSE COHORT OF ASPIRO, A PHASE 1/2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF AT132 IN PATIENTS WITH X-LINKED MYOTUBULAR MYOPATHY; 08/03/2018 – AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.82

Contour Asset Management Llc decreased Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) stake by 20.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Contour Asset Management Llc sold 270,661 shares as Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI)’s stock 0.00%. The Contour Asset Management Llc holds 1.02 million shares with $100.89M value, down from 1.29M last quarter. Ellie Mae Inc now has $ valuation. It closed at $98.99 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ELLI News: 12/03/2018 – Cre8tech Labs, Inc. And Lender Price Announce Integration With Ellie Mae’s Encompass Mortgage Management Solution; 19/04/2018 – Cathleen Schreiner Gates Named One of ‘20 Women Leaders in Business’ by the Sales Lead Management Association; 15/05/2018 – Contour Asset Management Buys New 2.1% Position in Ellie Mae; 22/03/2018 – Ellie Mae Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – ThunderBaySource: Adopt Me: Ellie loves to snuggle; 22/03/2018 – J.G. Wentworth Home Lending™ Inducted into 2018 Ellie Mae® Hall of Fame; 03/05/2018 – Ellie Mae Announces Second Quarter 2018 Investor Conference Participation; 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Ellie Mae; 07/03/2018 – Ellie Mae Unveils Re-Imagined Velocify LeadManager SMS Texting to Mobilize High-Performing Sales Organizations; 03/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Named to HousingWire’s HW Tech100 for Fifth Consecutive Year

Among 2 analysts covering Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Ellie Mae has $99 highest and $95 lowest target. $97’s average target is -2.01% below currents $98.99 stock price. Ellie Mae had 3 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Susquehanna on Wednesday, February 13 to “Neutral”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 48 investors sold ELLI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 30.76 million shares or 25.92% less from 41.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Llc accumulated 5,348 shares or 0% of the stock. The North Carolina-based Financial Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Cubist Systematic Strategies, Connecticut-based fund reported 3,430 shares. Principal Fincl Gru stated it has 3,556 shares. Parametric Assocs Limited Liability invested in 29,954 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Los Angeles Cap And Equity Research Inc has 0% invested in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) for 3,794 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) for 1,904 shares. First Mercantile Tru Company reported 3,696 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 8,048 shares. Moreover, Polen Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Highland Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Fifth Third Financial Bank reported 1,028 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Creative Planning stated it has 0% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Voya Mngmt Limited Company owns 14,001 shares. Omers Administration has 0.14% invested in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) for 121,900 shares.