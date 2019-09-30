Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (BOLD) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Comparing side by side

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 32 -0.49 36.25M -3.79 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 2 0.00 14.49M -3.07 0.00

Demonstrates Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 114,715,189.87% -40.8% -37.4% Zosano Pharma Corporation 664,770,381.25% -157.4% -94.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. is 14.3 while its Current Ratio is 14.3. Meanwhile, Zosano Pharma Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Audentes Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. is $49, with potential upside of 74.44%. Competitively the consensus price target of Zosano Pharma Corporation is $8, which is potential 412.82% upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Zosano Pharma Corporation is looking more favorable than Audentes Therapeutics Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 30.8%. Insiders owned roughly 1.3% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Zosano Pharma Corporation has 1.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Audentes Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% 1.22% 4.6% 62.23% 5.7% 82.55% Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79%

For the past year Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Summary

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. beats Zosano Pharma Corporation on 6 of the 11 factors.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.