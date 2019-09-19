Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (BOLD) and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) Contrasting side by side

Since Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 37 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00 XBiotech Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4% XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. are 14.3 and 14.3 respectively. Its competitor XBiotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is 4.6. Audentes Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than XBiotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and XBiotech Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$49 is Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 51.47%. On the other hand, XBiotech Inc.’s potential upside is 35.14% and its consensus price target is $13. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Audentes Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than XBiotech Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 18.9% of XBiotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.3% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 20.8% are XBiotech Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Audentes Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% 1.22% 4.6% 62.23% 5.7% 82.55% XBiotech Inc. 2.62% -6.75% -19.54% 9.15% 58.92% 38.58%

For the past year Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than XBiotech Inc.

Summary

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. beats XBiotech Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.