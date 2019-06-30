Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (BOLD) and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Contrasting side by side

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 32 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00 Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 184.14 N/A -1.92 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4% Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -74.3% -57.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. is 14.3 while its Current Ratio is 14.3. Meanwhile, Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.2 while its Quick Ratio is 5.2. Audentes Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $48, while its potential upside is 26.78%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 67.2% of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.3%. Comparatively, Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 1.16% -5.46% 61.44% 59.29% 9.29% 79.32% Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.23% -10.25% 0.92% -10.73% -48.95% 17.95%

For the past year Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Audentes Therapeutics Inc. beats Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist in a Phase 2 clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor with potential in a range of solid tumors and blood cancers. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.