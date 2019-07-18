Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (BOLD) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Comparing side by side

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 34 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00 Surface Oncology Inc. 4 2.69 N/A -0.11 0.00

In table 1 we can see Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4% Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 14.3 and 14.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Surface Oncology Inc. are 11.3 and 11.3 respectively. Audentes Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Surface Oncology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Surface Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$48 is Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 31.65%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. shares and 72.4% of Surface Oncology Inc. shares. Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Surface Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 1.16% -5.46% 61.44% 59.29% 9.29% 79.32% Surface Oncology Inc. -11.54% -0.72% -25.27% -49.7% -69.08% -2.36%

For the past year Audentes Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Surface Oncology Inc. had bearish trend.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.