Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (BOLD) and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 35 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00 Strongbridge Biopharma plc 4 6.60 N/A 0.85 3.04

Table 1 highlights Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4% Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. is 14.3 while its Current Ratio is 14.3. Meanwhile, Strongbridge Biopharma plc has a Current Ratio of 5.2 while its Quick Ratio is 5. Audentes Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0 0 0 0.00

Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 29.62% and an $48 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 66.4%. Insiders held roughly 1.3% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Audentes Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% 1.22% 4.6% 62.23% 5.7% 82.55% Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0% -23.08% -31.4% -45.15% -43.48% -41.96%

For the past year Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has 82.55% stronger performance while Strongbridge Biopharma plc has -41.96% weaker performance.

Summary

Strongbridge Biopharma plc beats on 5 of the 9 factors Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.