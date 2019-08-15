Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (BOLD) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) Comparison side by side

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 36 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.63 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0.00% -600.2% -141.8%

Liquidity

Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 14.3 and 14.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. Audentes Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. is $48, with potential upside of 46.70%. SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $4.5 average price target and a 2,739.12% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. seems more appealing than Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 11.8%. Insiders owned roughly 1.3% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.04% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Audentes Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% 1.22% 4.6% 62.23% 5.7% 82.55% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 34.6% 47.83% -82.42% -88.36% -84.82% -86.18%

For the past year Audentes Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.