Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (BOLD) and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 33 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00 Recro Pharma Inc. 9 2.69 N/A -3.83 0.00

Demonstrates Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4% Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% -580% -36.2%

Liquidity

Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.3 while its Quick Ratio is 14.3. On the competitive side is, Recro Pharma Inc. which has a 2.5 Current Ratio and a 2.1 Quick Ratio. Audentes Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Recro Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 39.98% and an $48 average price target. Meanwhile, Recro Pharma Inc.’s average price target is $8.5, while its potential downside is -15.34%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Audentes Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Recro Pharma Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 70.9% respectively. Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.3%. Comparatively, Recro Pharma Inc. has 1.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 1.16% -5.46% 61.44% 59.29% 9.29% 79.32% Recro Pharma Inc. 5.5% 12.04% 9.94% 27.89% -15.54% 32.39%

For the past year Audentes Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Recro Pharma Inc.

Summary

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Recro Pharma Inc.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.