Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (BOLD) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 36 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00 Rafael Holdings Inc. 18 57.21 N/A -0.08 0.00

In table 1 we can see Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4% Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3.3% -2.9%

Liquidity

14.3 and 14.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Rafael Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 15 and 15 respectively. Rafael Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Rafael Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 42.64% for Audentes Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $48.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 36.3% of Rafael Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.3% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 11.59% of Rafael Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Audentes Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% 1.22% 4.6% 62.23% 5.7% 82.55% Rafael Holdings Inc. -2.59% -23.36% 27.78% 21.34% 126.97% 161.03%

For the past year Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Rafael Holdings Inc.

Summary

Rafael Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.