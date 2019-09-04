Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (BOLD) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 37 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 11 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00

In table 1 we can see Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8%

Liquidity

14.3 and 14.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. Its rival ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 10.1 and 10.1 respectively. Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 0 0.00

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has a 63.88% upside potential and an average target price of $49.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 68.5% respectively. Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 20% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Audentes Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% 1.22% 4.6% 62.23% 5.7% 82.55% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 5.15% -6.99% -20.18% -41.23% 32.03% -44.36%

For the past year Audentes Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while ProQR Therapeutics N.V. had bearish trend.

Summary

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.