Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (BOLD) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 36 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 109.94 N/A -1.01 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -95.7% -74.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. is 14.3 while its Current Ratio is 14.3. Meanwhile, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has a Current Ratio of 8.5 while its Quick Ratio is 8.5. Audentes Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $48, while its potential upside is 41.68%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 10.9%. Insiders owned roughly 1.3% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Audentes Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% 1.22% 4.6% 62.23% 5.7% 82.55% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22%

For the past year Audentes Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Audentes Therapeutics Inc. beats Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.