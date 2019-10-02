Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (BOLD) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Comparing side by side

Both Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 31 -0.49 36.25M -3.79 0.00 Orchard Therapeutics plc 14 0.00 69.07M -1.50 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 115,851,709.81% -40.8% -37.4% Orchard Therapeutics plc 484,022,424.67% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. are 14.3 and 14.3. Competitively, Orchard Therapeutics plc has 9.2 and 9.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Orchard Therapeutics plc 0 0 3 3.00

Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 85.96% at a $49 average price target. Orchard Therapeutics plc on the other hand boasts of a $26 average price target and a 124.72% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Orchard Therapeutics plc seems more appealing than Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 53.6% respectively. 1.3% are Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Audentes Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% 1.22% 4.6% 62.23% 5.7% 82.55% Orchard Therapeutics plc 5.46% 0.71% -25.2% 14.73% 0% -10.36%

For the past year Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has 82.55% stronger performance while Orchard Therapeutics plc has -10.36% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Orchard Therapeutics plc beats Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.