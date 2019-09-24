Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (BOLD) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 37 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 21.41 N/A -0.87 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.1% -35.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. are 14.3 and 14.3. Competitively, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.1 and 5.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 61.34% at a $49 consensus price target. On the other hand, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 115.38% and its consensus price target is $7. The results provided earlier shows that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Audentes Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 18.2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% are Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Audentes Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% 1.22% 4.6% 62.23% 5.7% 82.55% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.54% 5.78% -0.81% 24.07% -34.17% 22%

For the past year Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.