Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (BOLD) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 32 -0.49 36.24M -3.79 0.00 Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.29 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 113,498,277.48% -40.8% -37.4% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -86.4%

Liquidity

14.3 and 14.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.4 and 12.4 respectively. Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$49 is Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 75.88%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. shares and 11.6% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. shares. 1.3% are Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has 18.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Audentes Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% 1.22% 4.6% 62.23% 5.7% 82.55% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. -11.67% -21.04% -41.04% -27.92% -95.95% -16.85%

For the past year Audentes Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Audentes Therapeutics Inc. beats Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.