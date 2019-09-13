Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (BOLD) and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Comparison side by side

Since Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 37 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00 Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 97.74 N/A -1.58 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4% Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -165.8% -80.4%

Liquidity

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14.3 and a Quick Ratio of 14.3. Competitively, Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.2 and has 9.2 Quick Ratio. Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $49, while its potential upside is 53.94%. On the other hand, Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s potential upside is 102.70% and its average target price is $9. The information presented earlier suggests that Ocular Therapeutix Inc. looks more robust than Audentes Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 55.8% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.1% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Audentes Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% 1.22% 4.6% 62.23% 5.7% 82.55% Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 1.75% 0.65% 24.66% 22.05% -14.68% 16.83%

For the past year Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Summary

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. beats Ocular Therapeutix Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.