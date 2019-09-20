Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (BOLD) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Comparison side by side

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 37 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -23.3% -21.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. is 14.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 14.3. The Current Ratio of rival Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is 21.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 21.8. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $49, and a 51.47% upside potential. Competitively Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has a consensus price target of $15, with potential upside of 329.80%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. shares and 52.1% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.3% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 24.72% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Audentes Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% 1.22% 4.6% 62.23% 5.7% 82.55% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. -6.01% -20.37% -70.29% -67.29% -63.68% -76.14%

For the past year Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has 82.55% stronger performance while Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has -76.14% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Kezar Life Sciences Inc. beats Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.