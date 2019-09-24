Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (BOLD) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Comparing side by side

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 37 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00 KemPharm Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.26 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and KemPharm Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and KemPharm Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4% KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 53.1% -171.3%

Liquidity

Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 14.3 and 14.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor KemPharm Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Audentes Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to KemPharm Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and KemPharm Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 KemPharm Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 61.34% at a $49 average target price. Competitively KemPharm Inc. has an average target price of $1.05, with potential upside of 46.14%. The information presented earlier suggests that Audentes Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than KemPharm Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. shares and 33.5% of KemPharm Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.3% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.5% of KemPharm Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Audentes Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% 1.22% 4.6% 62.23% 5.7% 82.55% KemPharm Inc. -9.35% -25.44% -8.7% -53.85% -67.69% -29.21%

For the past year Audentes Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while KemPharm Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors KemPharm Inc.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.