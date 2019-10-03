Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (BOLD) and Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) Comparing side by side

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) and Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 31 -0.49 36.25M -3.79 0.00 Kadmon Holdings Inc. 3 0.00 82.41M -0.31 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 116,522,018.64% -40.8% -37.4% Kadmon Holdings Inc. 3,233,539,982.74% -41.6% -18.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. are 14.3 and 14.3. Competitively, Kadmon Holdings Inc. has 3.9 and 3.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kadmon Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Kadmon Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Kadmon Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 81.08% for Audentes Therapeutics Inc. with average target price of $49. Kadmon Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $8 average target price and a 187.77% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Kadmon Holdings Inc. looks more robust than Audentes Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. shares and 75.9% of Kadmon Holdings Inc. shares. Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.43% of Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Audentes Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% 1.22% 4.6% 62.23% 5.7% 82.55% Kadmon Holdings Inc. -0.76% 15.42% 12.93% 15.42% -21.79% 25.96%

For the past year Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Kadmon Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Kadmon Holdings Inc. beats Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics within autoimmune and fibrotic, oncology, and genetic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including those indicated for the management of rare diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, a rho-associated coiled-coil kinase2 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of autoimmune, fibrotic, and neurodegenerative diseases; Tesevatinib, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical studies for use in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma, as well as for treating autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and KD034 that is used for the treatment of WilsonÂ’s disease, a genetic liver disease. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a strategic collaborations and license agreements with Symphony Evolution, Inc.; Nano Terra, Inc.; Dyax Corp.; Chiromics, LLC; VIVUS, Inc.; MeiraGTx Limited; AbbVie Inc.; Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; Jinghua Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.; and Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.