Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (BOLD) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Comparison side by side

Both Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 36 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 1 3.72 N/A -0.19 0.00

Demonstrates Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4% Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. are 14.3 and 14.3 respectively. Its competitor Heat Biologics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.7 and its Quick Ratio is 5.7. Audentes Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Heat Biologics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 54.54% and an $48 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Heat Biologics Inc.’s consensus price target is $8, while its potential upside is 1,381.48%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Heat Biologics Inc. is looking more favorable than Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 10.9% respectively. About 1.3% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 3.62% are Heat Biologics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Audentes Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% 1.22% 4.6% 62.23% 5.7% 82.55% Heat Biologics Inc. 23.53% 1.47% -33% -49.95% -65.01% -27.53%

For the past year Audentes Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Heat Biologics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Heat Biologics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.