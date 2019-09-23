Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (BOLD) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Comparing side by side

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 37 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7 75.61 N/A -0.56 0.00

Demonstrates Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. are 14.3 and 14.3. Competitively, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has 36.1 and 36.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 49.98% for Audentes Therapeutics Inc. with consensus price target of $49. Competitively Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a consensus price target of $25, with potential upside of 365.55%. Based on the data given earlier, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is looking more favorable than Audentes Therapeutics Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 37% respectively. About 1.3% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Audentes Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% 1.22% 4.6% 62.23% 5.7% 82.55% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57%

For the past year Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has 82.55% stronger performance while Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -11.57% weaker performance.

Summary

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Audentes Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.