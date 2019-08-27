Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (BOLD) and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) Contrasting side by side

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 36 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00 Forty Seven Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -2.89 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Forty Seven Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Forty Seven Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4% Forty Seven Inc. 0.00% -105.1% -61.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. are 14.3 and 14.3 respectively. Its competitor Forty Seven Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.1 and its Quick Ratio is 8.1. Audentes Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Forty Seven Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Forty Seven Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Forty Seven Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 53.26% and an $48 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 54.7% of Forty Seven Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.3% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 3.6% of Forty Seven Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Audentes Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% 1.22% 4.6% 62.23% 5.7% 82.55% Forty Seven Inc. -1.87% -16.04% -51.23% -38.96% -45.86% -43.38%

For the past year Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has 82.55% stronger performance while Forty Seven Inc. has -43.38% weaker performance.

Summary

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. beats Forty Seven Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.