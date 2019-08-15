Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (BOLD) and Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Comparison side by side

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) and Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 36 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00 Epizyme Inc. 13 49.49 N/A -1.64 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4% Epizyme Inc. 0.00% -51.8% -43.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. are 14.3 and 14.3 respectively. Its competitor Epizyme Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.5 and its Quick Ratio is 12.5. Audentes Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Epizyme Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Epizyme Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

The average target price of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. is $48, with potential upside of 40.76%. On the other hand, Epizyme Inc.’s potential upside is 57.95% and its average target price is $20.17. Based on the data shown earlier, Epizyme Inc. is looking more favorable than Audentes Therapeutics Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. shares and 94.5% of Epizyme Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.3% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.2% of Epizyme Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Audentes Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% 1.22% 4.6% 62.23% 5.7% 82.55% Epizyme Inc. -2.64% 2.31% 10.32% 30.26% 7.8% 115.26%

For the past year Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Epizyme Inc.

Summary

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. The company is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL. It has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation, Celgene RIVOT Ltd., Genentech Inc., Glaxo Group Limited, and US Oncology Research, as well as with Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., and Lymphoma Study Association. Epizyme, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.