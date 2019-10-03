Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (BOLD) and CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Comparing side by side

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) and CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 31 -0.49 36.25M -3.79 0.00 CTI BioPharma Corp. 1 0.00 35.71M -0.62 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and CTI BioPharma Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 116,522,018.64% -40.8% -37.4% CTI BioPharma Corp. 4,613,695,090.44% -61.3% -40.4%

Analyst Recommendations

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and CTI BioPharma Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 CTI BioPharma Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 74.44% at a $49 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and CTI BioPharma Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 53.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.3% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, CTI BioPharma Corp. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Audentes Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% 1.22% 4.6% 62.23% 5.7% 82.55% CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.72% -12.54% -24.64% -37.44% -67.32% -0.22%

For the past year Audentes Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while CTI BioPharma Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. beats CTI BioPharma Corp. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the commercialization of PIXUVRI, an aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma in the European Union. The company is also developing Pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis. In addition, it is developing Tosedostat, an oral once-daily aminopeptidase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; development, commercialization, and license agreement with Baxter International Inc.; agreement with the University of Vermont, BIO Pte Ltd., Gynecologic Oncology Group, and PG-TXL Company, L.P; and license agreement with Vernalis (R&D) Limited. The company was formerly known as Cell Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to CTI BioPharma Corp. in May 2014. CTI BioPharma Corp. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.