Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (BOLD) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Contrasting side by side

Since Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 37 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 42 1901.15 N/A -3.74 0.00

In table 1 we can see Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4% CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.9% -39.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. are 14.3 and 14.3. Competitively, CRISPR Therapeutics AG has 15.8 and 15.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 3 3.00

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has a 57.61% upside potential and a consensus target price of $49. Competitively CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a consensus target price of $62, with potential upside of 35.88%. The information presented earlier suggests that Audentes Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than CRISPR Therapeutics AG as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. shares and 50% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares. Insiders held roughly 1.3% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Audentes Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% 1.22% 4.6% 62.23% 5.7% 82.55% CRISPR Therapeutics AG 3.15% 6.25% 30.58% 57.23% 7.51% 77.42%

For the past year Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than CRISPR Therapeutics AG

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.