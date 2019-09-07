Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (BOLD) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) Comparison side by side

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 36 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00 Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.34 N/A -0.57 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -81% -32.8%

Liquidity

Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 14.3 and 14.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. Audentes Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 60.87% at a $49 consensus target price. Competitively Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $1.5, with potential upside of 346.96%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. shares and 25.1% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.3% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.34% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Audentes Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% 1.22% 4.6% 62.23% 5.7% 82.55% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 17.93% -61.64% -86.16% -91.73% -81.6%

For the past year Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has 82.55% stronger performance while Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -81.6% weaker performance.

Summary

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.