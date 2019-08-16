Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (BOLD) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Comparison side by side

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 36 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -236.6% -115.3%

Liquidity

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14.3 and a Quick Ratio of 14.3. Competitively, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 45.68% for Audentes Therapeutics Inc. with consensus price target of $48. On the other hand, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 151.40% and its consensus price target is $9. The information presented earlier suggests that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Audentes Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 11.4% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.3%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.6% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Audentes Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% 1.22% 4.6% 62.23% 5.7% 82.55% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.75% -0.25% 2.82% 8.97% -2.43% 12.96%

For the past year Audentes Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. beats Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.