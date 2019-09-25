Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (BOLD) and AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Comparing side by side

Since Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) and AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 37 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00 AVROBIO Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00

Table 1 highlights Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and AVROBIO Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and AVROBIO Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4% AVROBIO Inc. 0.00% -42.9% -40%

Liquidity

14.3 and 14.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. Its rival AVROBIO Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11.4 and 11.4 respectively. Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than AVROBIO Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and AVROBIO Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 AVROBIO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has a 63.39% upside potential and a consensus target price of $49.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and AVROBIO Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 67.7% respectively. 1.3% are Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.3% of AVROBIO Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Audentes Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% 1.22% 4.6% 62.23% 5.7% 82.55% AVROBIO Inc. -7.58% 31.47% 15.33% 63.86% -33.85% 27.45%

For the past year Audentes Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than AVROBIO Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Audentes Therapeutics Inc. beats AVROBIO Inc.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.