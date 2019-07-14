Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (BOLD) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 33 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00 Aptorum Group Limited 18 1756.72 N/A -0.53 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4% Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. is 14.3 while its Current Ratio is 14.3. Meanwhile, Aptorum Group Limited has a Current Ratio of 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. Audentes Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aptorum Group Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00

$48 is Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 39.98%. Meanwhile, Aptorum Group Limited’s consensus target price is $22, while its potential downside is -5.17%. Based on the data shown earlier, Audentes Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Aptorum Group Limited, analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 0.02%. Insiders owned 1.3% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 29.39% of Aptorum Group Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 1.16% -5.46% 61.44% 59.29% 9.29% 79.32% Aptorum Group Limited 3.87% 65.49% 46.93% 0% 0% 44.99%

For the past year Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Aptorum Group Limited.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.