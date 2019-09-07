Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (BOLD) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Comparison side by side

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 36 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00 Akero Therapeutics Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -3.22 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4% Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

14.3 and 14.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 29.4 and 29.4 respectively. Akero Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. is $49, with potential upside of 60.87%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 48.5%. Insiders held 1.3% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 17.8% are Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Audentes Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% 1.22% 4.6% 62.23% 5.7% 82.55% Akero Therapeutics Inc. 5.86% 27.17% 0% 0% 0% 32.1%

For the past year Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Akero Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Akero Therapeutics Inc. beats Audentes Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.