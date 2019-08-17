Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (BOLD) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) Comparing side by side

Both Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 36 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00 Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3 15.26 N/A -0.92 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% -396.9% -56.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. are 14.3 and 14.3. Competitively, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has 2.4 and 2.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 41.68% and an $48 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. shares and 21.4% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.3% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.6% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Audentes Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% 1.22% 4.6% 62.23% 5.7% 82.55% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3.31% -15.82% -30.94% -36.55% 38.89% -14.97%

For the past year Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has 82.55% stronger performance while Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has -14.97% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Audentes Therapeutics Inc. beats Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.