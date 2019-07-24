Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. (BOLD) Analysts See $-1.09 EPS; Wisconsin Capital Management Decreased Microchip Technology (MCHP) Position

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc decreased Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) stake by 9.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc sold 4,350 shares as Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP)’s stock declined 5.91%. The Wisconsin Capital Management Llc holds 39,730 shares with $3.30 million value, down from 44,080 last quarter. Microchip Technology Inc now has $23.75B valuation. The stock increased 4.42% or $4.22 during the last trading session, reaching $99.79. About 2.29 million shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has declined 8.20% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 29/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – ENTERED INTO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT TO EXISTING AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MAY 18, 2018; 18/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A REVOLVING LOAN FACILITY IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ABOUT $3.8 BLN; 05/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation of Microsemi Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Microchip Technology Incorporated; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC MCHP.O – PRICING OF TWO SERIES OF ITS NOTES IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $2.0 BLN IN AN UNREGISTERED OFFERING; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY PRICES $1B JUNE 2023 NOTES AT 4.333%; 13/04/2018 – Microchip Tech: Antitrust Review Continues in Several Countries; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q Adj EPS $1.40; 29/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees $300M Synergies in Third Year After Close; 21/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Intention to Offer Senior Secured Notes of Multiple Tranches; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q Net $146.7M

Analysts expect Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) to report $-1.09 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.24 EPS change or 28.24% from last quarter’s $-0.85 EPS. After having $-1.13 EPS previously, Audentes Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see -3.54% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $39.61. About 164,716 shares traded. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) has risen 9.29% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.86% the S&P500. Some Historical BOLD News: 13/03/2018 – Audentes Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 09/04/2018 – Audentes Therapeutics at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush; 15/05/2018 – Baker Bros Advisors Buys 1.1% Position in Audentes Therapeutics; 15/05/2018 – Audentes Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Audentes Therapeutics Announces Presentation of Data at the 21st Annual Meeting of the American Society of Gene and Cell; 16/05/2018 – AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS INC – PATIENT 1 HAS ACHIEVED VENTILATOR INDEPENDENCE AND ORAL FEEDING; 09/05/2018 – AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS INC – AT MARCH 31, 2018, AUDENTES HAD CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS OF $326.1 MLN; 16/05/2018 – AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS INC – THERE HAVE BEEN AN ADDITIONAL 11 NON-SERIOUS AES IN ASPIRO, ALL DETERMINED TO BE NOT TREATMENT-RELATED; 02/04/2018 – Audentes Therapeutics Access Event Set By Wedbush for Apr. 9; 08/05/2018 – Audentes Therapeutics Names Natalie Holles President and Chief Operating Officer

More notable recent Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Does Investing In Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) Impact The Volatility Of Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Big Tech faces broad U.S. Justice Department antitrust probe – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ECB, Fed rate cut hopes lift stocks, sterling sags – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Tile Secures $45 Million to Advance Embedded Partnerships, International Growth, Product and Service Expansions – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Carmakers race higher, Johnson jitters for sterling – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.75 billion. The firm is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. It currently has negative earnings. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar.

Among 8 analysts covering Microchip (NASDAQ:MCHP), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microchip had 16 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by Mizuho. Cowen & Co initiated the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was initiated by Wells Fargo with “Buy”. The stock of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, March 21. FBR Capital maintained Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) rating on Wednesday, March 6. FBR Capital has “Buy” rating and $100 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $11000 target in Thursday, May 9 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, May 6 by B. Riley & Co. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Thursday, May 9 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Friday, March 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intl Group holds 0.03% or 99,545 shares. Westfield Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.28% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Opus Investment Mgmt reported 62,400 shares stake. Rnc Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 9,056 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Crossvault Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 13,258 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability Corp owns 3,259 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 28,010 were reported by Gideon Incorporated. California-based Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0.14% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Pinebridge Limited Partnership owns 0.05% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 28,133 shares. British Columbia Investment Mgmt holds 0.03% or 40,512 shares. Lodestar Investment Counsel Lc Il holds 0.05% or 5,199 shares in its portfolio. Spectrum Mngmt Group reported 0.01% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Cambridge Investment Advsr has 0.01% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 18,354 shares. First Long Island Invsts Llc reported 85,435 shares. Spirit Of America Management Corporation New York has invested 0.02% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Analysts await Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, down 17.11% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.52 per share. MCHP’s profit will be $299.93 million for 19.80 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by Microchip Technology Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.35% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Reduce Production Costs and Time to Market with Industry’s First NOR Flash Memory Devices Featuring Embedded MAC Addresses – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Tech Stocks That Are Still Worth Your Time (And Money) – Investorplace.com” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Microsoft, UnitedHealth, Costco, Uber and Microchip Technology – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microchip Technology Enters Oversold Territory (MCHP) – Nasdaq” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Accelerate Smart Embedded Vision Designs with Microchip’s Expanding Low-Power FPGA Video and Image Processing Solutions – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.