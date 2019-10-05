Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. (BOLD) Analysts See $-1.08 EPS; Bluebird Bio (BLUE) SI Increased By 27.63%

Bluebird Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) had an increase of 27.63% in short interest. BLUE’s SI was 8.03 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 27.63% from 6.29 million shares previously. With 546,200 avg volume, 15 days are for Bluebird Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE)’s short sellers to cover BLUE’s short positions. The stock increased 3.97% or $3.39 during the last trading session, reaching $88.88. About 1.11 million shares traded or 84.45% up from the average. bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has declined 15.47% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BLUE News: 21/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO INC BLUE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $209 FROM $152; 19/04/2018 – #2 Bluebird’s gene therapy for beta-thalassemia falls short of a cure, but still wows in 22 patients $BLUE; 21/03/2018 – Helix BioPharma Corp. Signs Collaboration Agreement With ProMab Biotechnologies to Co-Develop CAR-T for Hematological Malignancies; 14/05/2018 – PTA-Adhoc: Medigene AG: TCR alliance with bluebird bio significantly increased and cash guidance improved; 26/04/2018 – Poseida Therapeutics Presents Clinical Manufacturing Method for Durable, Persistent CAR-T Stem Cell Memory Therapies at World Orphan Drug Congress USA; 17/04/2018 – Obsidian Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Data from Regulated Cytokine Programs that Enable CAR-T Therapies with Controllable Functions; 17/05/2018 – Bluebird Bio Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 23/05/2018 – Cesca Therapeutics’ Chief Technology Officer, Phil Coelho, Provides Deep Dive into the CAR-T Manufacturing Process in Cell &; 14/05/2018 – #3 Bluebird bio dives deeper into its TCR alliance with Medigene, adding $500M in milestones and 2 new targets $BLUE; 08/05/2018 – CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG – ON TRACK TO FILE IND IN 2018 FOR CTX101, ALLOGENEIC CRISPR-BASED CAR-T TARGETED TOWARD CD19+ MALIGNANCIES

Analysts expect Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) to report $-1.08 EPS on November, 5.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 11.34% from last quarter’s $-0.97 EPS. After having $-1.01 EPS previously, Audentes Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see 6.93% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $27.84. About 240,815 shares traded. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) has risen 5.70% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.70% the S&P500. Some Historical BOLD News: 09/05/2018 – AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.74; 09/05/2018 – Audentes Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 16; 05/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Aqua Metals, Audentes Therapeutics, Gaming and Leisure Properties, Mammoth Energy Servi; 08/03/2018 – AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.82; 16/05/2018 – AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS INC – SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENTS IN NEUROMUSCULAR AND RESPIRATORY FUNCTION AT 24-WEEK TIMEPOINT; 09/04/2018 – Audentes Therapeutics at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush; 30/04/2018 – Audentes Therapeutics Announces Presentation of Data at the 21st Annual Meeting of the American Society of Gene and Cell; 13/03/2018 – Audentes Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 02/04/2018 – Audentes Therapeutics Access Event Set By Wedbush for Apr. 9; 15/05/2018 – Baker Bros Advisors Buys 1.1% Position in Audentes Therapeutics

Among 3 analysts covering Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Audentes Therapeutics has $5000 highest and $1000 lowest target. $36’s average target is 29.31% above currents $27.84 stock price. Audentes Therapeutics had 6 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Chardan Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $5000 target in Tuesday, September 3 report. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Leerink Swann.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.25 billion. The firm is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. It currently has negative earnings. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar.

More notable recent Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Audentes Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) – Business Wire” on October 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Wendy’s, Domino’s And Discount Brokers – Seeking Alpha” on October 05, 2019. More interesting news about Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Audentes Therapeutics Presents New Positive Data from ASPIRO, the Clinical Trial Evaluating AT132 in Patients with X-Linked Myotubular Myopathy (XLMTM), at the 24th International Annual Congress of the World Muscle Society – Business Wire” published on October 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “How Apple’s Shift Away from Devices Could Disappoint Shareholders – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 02, 2019.

More notable recent bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: AAPL, JPM, SNAP – Nasdaq” on October 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Blue-Chip Tech Stocks for Investors to Buy Heading into October – Nasdaq” published on September 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Recession-Ready Stocks to Buy in October – Nasdaq” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Cancer-Fighting Drug Stocks to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” published on October 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Looking for the Perfect Stock Price – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. bluebird bio has $19100 highest and $10900 lowest target. $145.33’s average target is 63.51% above currents $88.88 stock price. bluebird bio had 8 analyst reports since April 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, August 6.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. The company has market cap of $4.97 billion. The Company’s product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications.