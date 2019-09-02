Auburn National Bancorporation Inc. (AUBN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Independent Bank Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

We will be comparing the differences between Auburn National Bancorporation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) and Independent Bank Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Regional – Southeast Banks industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auburn National Bancorporation Inc. 36 4.89 N/A 2.55 15.17 Independent Bank Group Inc. 54 4.42 N/A 4.28 13.26

Table 1 demonstrates Auburn National Bancorporation Inc. and Independent Bank Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Independent Bank Group Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Auburn National Bancorporation Inc. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Auburn National Bancorporation Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auburn National Bancorporation Inc. 0.00% 10.1% 1.1% Independent Bank Group Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 1.3%

Volatility and Risk

Auburn National Bancorporation Inc.’s 0.38 beta indicates that its volatility is 62.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Independent Bank Group Inc. has a 1.4 beta which is 40.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 12.2% of Auburn National Bancorporation Inc. shares and 67.8% of Independent Bank Group Inc. shares. Auburn National Bancorporation Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.7%. Competitively, 3.8% are Independent Bank Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Auburn National Bancorporation Inc. -2.08% 15.46% 8.14% 15.46% -22.02% 22.17% Independent Bank Group Inc. -0.86% 2.31% 1.32% 5.01% -15.9% 24.12%

For the past year Auburn National Bancorporation Inc. was less bullish than Independent Bank Group Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Independent Bank Group Inc. beats Auburn National Bancorporation Inc.

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The companyÂ’s deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; residential mortgage lending services; and other financial services. In addition, the company offers automated teller services; debit cards; online banking and bill payment services; and safe deposit boxes. It operates through its main office and nine full-service branches in Auburn, Opelika, Notasulga, and Valley, Alabama; in-store branches in the Kroger and Wal-Mart SuperCenter stores in Opelika; and a commercial loan production office in Phenix City, Alabama. Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Auburn, Alabama.

Independent Bank Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement accounts. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction, land, and land development loans; residential real estate loans; single family interim construction loans; commercial loans comprising SBA guaranteed loans, business term loans, equipment financing, and lines of credit and energy related loans; agricultural loans for farmers and ranchers; consumer loans, such as installment loans comprising loans to purchase cars, boats, and other recreational vehicles; and residential mortgages. In addition, it offers debit cards, online banking, mobile banking, eStatements, bank-by-mail, and direct deposit services; and business accounts and management services, including analyzed business checking, business savings, and treasury management services. As of January 27, 2017, the company operated 41 banking offices located in the Dallas/North Texas area, Austin/Central Texas area, and the Houston metropolitan area. Independent Bank Group, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in McKinney, Texas.