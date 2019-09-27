Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (AUBN) Reaches $46.55 52-Week High; Shorts at SUMCO TOKYO ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (SUMCF) Raised By 1.98%

SUMCO CORP TOKYO ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:SUMCF) had an increase of 1.98% in short interest. SUMCF’s SI was 6.60 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1.98% from 6.47M shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 66025 days are for SUMCO CORP TOKYO ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:SUMCF)’s short sellers to cover SUMCF’s short positions. It closed at $13.76 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) hit a new 52-week high and has $48.41 target or 4.00% above today’s $46.55 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $166.15 million company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 27 by Barchart.com. If the $48.41 price target is reached, the company will be worth $6.65 million more. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $46.55. About 4,117 shares traded. Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) has declined 22.02% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.02% the S&P500. Some Historical AUBN News: 16/03/2018 – Morning Sentinel: Lufthansa packing up its iconic airliner housed in Auburn and taking it back to Germany; 27/04/2018 – Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. Reports Completion of the Redemption of Trust Preferred Securities; 19/03/2018 – ASTM International Selects EWI and Auburn University-NASA for New Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence; 10/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – City of Auburn – Sewer Dept – 03/10/2018 10:15 AM; 21/03/2018 – Mobile Press-Reg: Exclusive AMA with former Auburn RB Kerryon Johnson; 08/05/2018 – Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 14/03/2018 – Waypoint Campus Housing Acquires Student Housing Properties Serving Auburn University and University of Kansas, Lawrence; 19/04/2018 – DJ Auburn National Bancorporation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AUBN); 17/05/2018 – Martinrea International Holds New Technical Center Grand Opening in Auburn Hills, Michigan; 29/03/2018 – Auburn University To Hire 500 Tenure-Track Faculty

Another recent and important Sumco Corporation (OTCMKTS:SUMCF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Intel And Taiwan Semi Face New Threats From Soaring Silicon Wafer Prices – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2017.

SUMCO Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. The company has market cap of $4.04 billion. It offers monocrystalline ingots, polished wafers, annealed wafers, epitaxial wafers, junction isolated wafers, silicon-on-insulator wafers, and reclaimed polished wafers. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Sumitomo Mitsubishi Silicon Corp. and changed its name to SUMCO Corporation in August 2005.

Since April 8, 2019, it had 14 insider buys, and 0 sales for $12,400 activity. SMITH CHARLES EDWARD JR also bought $542 worth of Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) on Tuesday, July 16. 43 shares were bought by ANDRUS TERRY W, worth $1,373. JOHNSON WILLIAM THOMAS also bought $191 worth of Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) shares. O’DONNELL SHANNON bought $533 worth of stock. 45 shares valued at $1,437 were bought by Barrett J Tutt on Tuesday, July 16. HOUSEL DAVID E had bought 32 shares worth $1,022 on Tuesday, July 16. 29 shares were bought by HAM WILLIAM F JR, worth $1,103 on Monday, April 8.