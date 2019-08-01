AU Optronics Corp. (AUO) Reaches $2.51 52 Week Low; 4 Analysts Covering RH (RH)

The stock of AU Optronics Corp. (NYSE:AUO) hit a new 52-week low and has $2.35 target or 6.00% below today’s $2.51 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $2.48 billion company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 1 by Barchart.com. If the $2.35 price target is reached, the company will be worth $148.74 million less. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.055 during the last trading session, reaching $2.505. About 181,303 shares traded. AU Optronics Corp. (NYSE:AUO) has declined 40.47% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AUO News: 29/03/2018 – AU Optronics Corp. Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-AU OPTRONICS 2409.TW (NOT ASUSTEK COMPUTER 2357.TW ) SAYS FEB SALES AT T$22.7 BLN; 08/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S AU OPTRONICS 2409.TW SAYS APRIL SALES AT T$24.5 BLN; 08/05/2018 – AU Optronics Corp. Apr Rev NT$24.48B Vs NT$27.78B; 22/05/2018 – AUO Announces World’s Highest Resolution and Full Color TFT Driven Micro LED Display Technology; 29/03/2018 – AU OPTRONICS 2409.TW SAYS 2017 CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS OF THE PARENT COMPANY AT T$32.4 BLN; 10/04/2018 – AU OPTRONICS 2409.TW SAYS MARCH SALES DOWN 17.7 PCT Y/Y; 21/05/2018 – AUO Redefines Smart Mobile Life with Top-Tier LTPS LCD Lineup; 08/03/2018 – AU Optronics Corp. Feb Rev NT$22.68B Vs NT$29.14B; 14/05/2018 – AU Optronics Corp. 1Q Net Profit NT$4.31B Vs NT$9.48B

Among 9 analysts covering RH (NYSE:RH), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. RH had 15 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of RH in report on Tuesday, July 30 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, May 28. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, July 30 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, April 1 by Citigroup. On Friday, March 29 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 13 by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by J.P. Morgan. The rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold” on Friday, March 29. Robert W. Baird maintained RH (NYSE:RH) on Friday, March 29 with “Neutral” rating. See RH (NYSE:RH) latest ratings:

30/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $126.0000 New Target: $138.0000 Maintain

30/07/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $148.0000 New Target: $163.0000 Maintain

11/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral New Target: $129.0000 Initiates Coverage On

13/06/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy Old Target: $120.0000 New Target: $140.0000 Maintain

04/06/2019 Broker: Gordon Haskett Old Rating: Reduce New Rating: Hold Upgrade

28/05/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Underperform Old Target: $85.0000 New Target: $75.0000 Maintain

18/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

01/04/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $200 New Target: $157 Maintain

29/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

29/03/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $175 New Target: $160 Maintain

More notable recent RH (NYSE:RH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “RH +6% after strong guidance update – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “15 Stocks To Watch For July 30, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “RH Raises Second Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2019 Revenue and Earnings Guidance – Business Wire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about RH (NYSE:RH) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Restoration Hardware (RH) PT Raised to $175 at Guggenheim – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company has market cap of $2.66 billion. The firm offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. It has a 23.49 P/E ratio. It provides its products through its retail galleries and Source Books, as well as online through rh.com, rhmodern.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and waterworks.com Websites.

The stock increased 2.44% or $3.4 during the last trading session, reaching $142.8. About 296,253 shares traded. RH (NYSE:RH) has risen 2.92% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical RH News: 27/03/2018 – RH 4Q Rev $670.3M; 17/04/2018 – Schubert Law Firm Investigates RH, Inc. Executives for Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duties; 26/03/2018 – RH Introduces the Outdoor 2018 Collection; 27/03/2018 – RH 4Q Adj EPS $1.69; 10/04/2018 – RM LAW Announces Investigation of RH; 09/04/2018 – RH Unveils RH Portland, The Gallery in the Historic Alphabet District; 27/03/2018 – RH – SEES ADJ NET INCOME OUTLOOK TO A RANGE OF $145 TO $165 MLN IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – RH RH.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.45 TO $6.20; 06/04/2018 – LONG $RH. Expect $135+ in April; 28/03/2018 – Restoration Hardware’s Evolution Into Upscale Club Pays Off

More notable recent AU Optronics Corp. (NYSE:AUO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “New 52-Week Low Achievers For Wednesday Morning – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Managed to Breach 52-Week Lows Friday – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is AU Optronics Corp. (AUO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about AU Optronics Corp. (NYSE:AUO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AU Optronics – Don’t Let The Yield Fool You – Seeking Alpha” published on January 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AU Optronics: A Stock That Trades Below Book And Yields 8.7% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 22, 2019.