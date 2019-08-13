AU Optronics Corp. (AUO) Reaches $2.28 Low on Aug, 13; Caxton Associates LP Lowered Its Suntrust Bks (STI) Position

The stock of AU Optronics Corp. (NYSE:AUO) reached all time low today, Aug, 13 and still has $2.12 target or 7.00% below today’s $2.28 share price. This indicates more downside for the $2.30 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $2.12 PT is reached, the company will be worth $160.93 million less. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $2.275. About 152,874 shares traded. AU Optronics Corp. (NYSE:AUO) has declined 40.47% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AUO News: 29/03/2018 – AU Optronics Corp. Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 08/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S AU OPTRONICS 2409.TW SAYS APRIL SALES AT T$24.5 BLN; 14/05/2018 – AU Optronics Corp. 1Q Net Profit NT$4.31B Vs NT$9.48B; 29/03/2018 – AU OPTRONICS 2409.TW SAYS 2017 CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS OF THE PARENT COMPANY AT T$32.4 BLN; 21/05/2018 – AUO Redefines Smart Mobile Life with Top-Tier LTPS LCD Lineup; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-AU OPTRONICS 2409.TW (NOT ASUSTEK COMPUTER 2357.TW ) SAYS FEB SALES AT T$22.7 BLN; 10/04/2018 – AU OPTRONICS 2409.TW SAYS MARCH SALES DOWN 17.7 PCT Y/Y; 08/03/2018 – AU Optronics Corp. Feb Rev NT$22.68B Vs NT$29.14B; 22/05/2018 – AUO Announces World’s Highest Resolution and Full Color TFT Driven Micro LED Display Technology; 08/05/2018 – AU Optronics Corp. Apr Rev NT$24.48B Vs NT$27.78B

Caxton Associates Lp decreased Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) stake by 48.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Caxton Associates Lp sold 8,412 shares as Suntrust Bks Inc (STI)’s stock rose 2.76%. The Caxton Associates Lp holds 9,034 shares with $535,000 value, down from 17,446 last quarter. Suntrust Bks Inc now has $27.17 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $61.2. About 246,145 shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 28/05/2018 – Hyatt Conference Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 4; 07/03/2018 – Appian at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q Investment Banking Income $131M; 26/03/2018 – Civitas Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 29; 30/05/2018 – RPC Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 6-7; 27/03/2018 – Amphenol Field Trip Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 3; 03/04/2018 – Amphenol at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today; 07/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 27/03/2018 – Platform Specialty at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 21/03/2018 – American Vanguard Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 28

AU Optronics Corp. researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays and other flat panel displays. The company has market cap of $2.30 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Display and Solar. It has a 2.81 P/E ratio. The Display segment designs, develops, makes, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions, TV sets, and other related products; desktop monitors; mobile PCs, such as notebooks and tablets; mobile phones; and commercial and other applications, including displays for automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, and others.

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.42 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.42 per share. STI’s profit will be $630.39 million for 10.77 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.05% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. SunTrust Banks had 8 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Monday, March 4. Morgan Stanley maintained SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) rating on Monday, April 22. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $68 target. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by Nomura. Morgan Stanley downgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $73 target in Monday, March 11 report.

