AU Optronics Corp. (AUO) and MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between AU Optronics Corp. (NYSE:AUO) and MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Semiconductor – Broad Line and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AU Optronics Corp. 3 0.00 N/A 0.07 35.56 MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. 17 2.29 N/A -2.32 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for AU Optronics Corp. and MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AU Optronics Corp. 0.00% 1.1% 0.5% MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. 0.00% -23% -10.3%

Volatility and Risk

AU Optronics Corp.’s current beta is 0.74 and it happens to be 26.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 1.94 beta and it is 94.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of AU Optronics Corp. is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.3. Meanwhile, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5 while its Quick Ratio is 3.7. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than AU Optronics Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for AU Optronics Corp. and MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AU Optronics Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $14.33 consensus price target and a -27.04% potential downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 7.4% of AU Optronics Corp. shares and 77.5% of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders held 14% of AU Optronics Corp. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AU Optronics Corp. -10.49% -13.22% -27.27% -35.03% -40.47% -35.03% MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. 0.87% 26.58% 44.37% 11.54% -7.97% 35.22%

For the past year AU Optronics Corp. had bearish trend while MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. beats AU Optronics Corp.

AU Optronics Corp. researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays and other flat panel displays. The company operates through two segments, Display and Solar. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions, TV sets, and other related products; desktop monitors; mobile PCs, such as notebooks and tablets; mobile phones; and commercial and other applications, including displays for automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, and others. It sells its panels to original equipment manufacturing service providers; and brand companies. The Solar segment manufactures and sells solar materials, including ingots, solar wafers, and solar modules, as well as provides technical engineering and maintenance services for solar system projects. This segment sells its ingot and solar wafer products primarily to solar cell manufacturers; and solar modules to installers, solar system integrators, property developers, and other value-added resellers. The company also engages in the renewable energy power generation; repairing of TFT-LCD modules; injecting and stamping parts; manufacture and sale of molds, light guide plates, backlight modules, and related parts, as well as precision plastic and metal parts; and IP related business. It operates in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, and internationally. AU Optronics Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog RF, microwave, millimeter wave, and photonic semiconductor solutions in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, which include integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems for approximately 40 product lines. Its semiconductor products are electronic components that are incorporated in electronic systems, such as point-to-point wireless backhaul radios, high density networks, active antenna arrays, radars, magnetic resonance imaging systems, and unmanned aerial vehicles. The company serves various market, such as networks, which includes carrier and enterprise infrastructure, wired broadband and cellular backhaul, cellular infrastructure, photonic solutions, and fiber optic applications; aerospace and defense comprising military and commercial radar, RF jammers, electronic countermeasures, and communication data links; and multi-market that consist of industrial, medical, test and measurement, and scientific applications. It sells its products through direct sales force, applications engineering staff, independent sales representatives, resellers, and distributors, as well as an e-commerce channel. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.