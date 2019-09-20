AU Optronics Corp. (AUO) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

AU Optronics Corp. (NYSE:AUO) is a company in the Semiconductor – Broad Line industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

AU Optronics Corp. has 7.4% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 64.33% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand AU Optronics Corp. has 14% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 7.48% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has AU Optronics Corp. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AU Optronics Corp. 0.00% 1.10% 0.50% Industry Average 1.47% 27.25% 8.43%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares AU Optronics Corp. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio AU Optronics Corp. N/A 3 35.56 Industry Average 105.90M 7.21B 260.76

AU Optronics Corp. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower P/E ratio AU Optronics Corp. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for AU Optronics Corp. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AU Optronics Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.25 2.45 3.67 2.58

As a group, Semiconductor – Broad Line companies have a potential upside of 46.29%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of AU Optronics Corp. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AU Optronics Corp. -10.49% -13.22% -27.27% -35.03% -40.47% -35.03% Industry Average 3.47% 5.54% 21.41% 19.79% 30.02% 34.84%

For the past year AU Optronics Corp. had bearish trend while AU Optronics Corp.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AU Optronics Corp. are 1.3 and 1.1. Competitively, AU Optronics Corp.’s peers have 3.44 and 2.74 for Current and Quick Ratio. AU Optronics Corp.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AU Optronics Corp.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.74 shows that AU Optronics Corp. is 26.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, AU Optronics Corp.’s competitors have beta of 1.44 which is 44.25% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

AU Optronics Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

AU Optronics Corp.’s competitors beat on 7 of the 6 factors AU Optronics Corp.

AU Optronics Corp. researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays and other flat panel displays. The company operates through two segments, Display and Solar. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions, TV sets, and other related products; desktop monitors; mobile PCs, such as notebooks and tablets; mobile phones; and commercial and other applications, including displays for automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, and others. It sells its panels to original equipment manufacturing service providers; and brand companies. The Solar segment manufactures and sells solar materials, including ingots, solar wafers, and solar modules, as well as provides technical engineering and maintenance services for solar system projects. This segment sells its ingot and solar wafer products primarily to solar cell manufacturers; and solar modules to installers, solar system integrators, property developers, and other value-added resellers. The company also engages in the renewable energy power generation; repairing of TFT-LCD modules; injecting and stamping parts; manufacture and sale of molds, light guide plates, backlight modules, and related parts, as well as precision plastic and metal parts; and IP related business. It operates in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, and internationally. AU Optronics Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.