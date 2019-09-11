Au Optronics (AUO) Valuation Declined While Sensato Investors Has Lowered Its Holding by $915,420; Hamilton Lane Advisors Has Increased Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) Holding by $1.25 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Sensato Investors Llc decreased its stake in Au Optronics Corp (AUO) by 51.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sensato Investors Llc sold 305,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.27% . The institutional investor held 287,075 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05M, down from 592,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sensato Investors Llc who had been investing in Au Optronics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.75B market cap company. The stock increased 4.41% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $2.84. About 2.56 million shares traded or 223.57% up from the average. AU Optronics Corp. (NYSE:AUO) has declined 40.47% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AUO News: 10/04/2018 – AU Optronics Corp. Mar Rev NT$25.55B Vs NT$31.05B; 08/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S AU OPTRONICS 2409.TW SAYS APRIL SALES AT T$24.5 BLN; 08/05/2018 – AU Optronics Corp. Apr Rev NT$24.48B Vs NT$27.78B; 06/03/2018 CORNING INC – CO, AU OPTRONICS CORPORATION AGREED TO COLLABORATE ON SOLAR POWER GENERATION PROJECT IN TAIWAN; 08/03/2018 – AU Optronics Corp. Feb Rev NT$22.68B Vs NT$29.14B; 22/05/2018 – AUO’s Full Series of Mini LED Backlit LCDs Make Stunning Appearance to Establish Foothold in High-end Application Market; 10/04/2018 – AU OPTRONICS 2409.TW SAYS MARCH SALES DOWN 17.7 PCT Y/Y; 14/05/2018 – AU Optronics Corp. 1Q Net Profit NT$4.31B Vs NT$9.48B; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-AU OPTRONICS 2409.TW (NOT ASUSTEK COMPUTER 2357.TW ) SAYS FEB SALES AT T$22.7 BLN; 29/03/2018 – AU Optronics Corp. Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) by 145% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc bought 31,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.50% . The institutional investor held 52,826 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, up from 21,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc who had been investing in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $984.54M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $36.72. About 198,450 shares traded. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) has declined 7.61% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ESPR News: 23/05/2018 – Esperion: Study Achieves Added 26% LDL-C Lowering on Background of Maximally Tolerated LDL-C Lowering Therapy in Patients Considered Statin Intolerant; 07/03/2018 – ESPERION SAYS BEMPEDOIC ACID OBSERVED TO BE SAFE,WELL-TOLERATED; 23/05/2018 – ESPERION THERAPEUTICS INC – CUMULATIVE PHASE 2 / PHASE 3 DEMONSTRATES BROAD EFFICACY AS WELL AS SAFETY AND TOLERABILITY; 07/03/2018 Esperion PhIII coming up $ESPR; 30/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. Shareholders and a; 07/03/2018 – ESPERION THERAPEUTICS SAYS PHASE 3 STUDY OF BEMPEDOIC ACID MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT WITH 28% LOW DENSITY LIPOPROTEIN CHOLESTEROL LOWERING; 15/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Esperion; 24/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintif; 27/03/2018 – ESPERION PHASE 2 STUDY OF BEMPEDOIC ACID MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 02/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics Volume Surges Almost 110 Times Average

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold ESPR shares while 32 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 25.02 million shares or 3.96% more from 24.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Chase Investment Counsel reported 0.28% stake. One Trading Lp has invested 0% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). First Hawaiian Bancshares, a Hawaii-based fund reported 40 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Lc invested 0.04% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Pathstone Family Office Limited reported 0% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Invesco stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 99,916 shares. United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd Co has invested 0% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Art Advsr Ltd Liability holds 67,643 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. 3,100 are held by Us Savings Bank De. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 27,570 shares or 0% of the stock. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 10,125 shares stake. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Company Lc has 0% invested in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Tekla Cap Lc accumulated 184,607 shares.

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc, which manages about $188.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coupa Software Inc. by 20,079 shares to 22,589 shares, valued at $2.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cytomx Therapeutics Inc. by 48,855 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,898 shares, and cut its stake in Square Inc..

