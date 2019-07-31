aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Since aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio aTyr Pharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00 Trevena Inc. 1 15.26 N/A -0.43 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for aTyr Pharma Inc. and Trevena Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -80% -53.2% Trevena Inc. 0.00% -90.9% -52.9%

Volatility and Risk

aTyr Pharma Inc. is 152.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.52. Trevena Inc.’s 152.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.52 beta.

Liquidity

aTyr Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.7 and 4.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Trevena Inc. are 3.5 and 3.5 respectively. aTyr Pharma Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Trevena Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for aTyr Pharma Inc. and Trevena Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score aTyr Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Trevena Inc.’s potential upside is 269.55% and its consensus target price is $3.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

aTyr Pharma Inc. and Trevena Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 34.6% and 26%. 1.5% are aTyr Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.8% are Trevena Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) aTyr Pharma Inc. -18.96% -14.04% -3.51% -25.04% -69.5% -4.62% Trevena Inc. -9.46% -10.67% -10.07% 104.58% -30.21% 211.63%

For the past year aTyr Pharma Inc. has -4.62% weaker performance while Trevena Inc. has 211.63% stronger performance.

Summary

Trevena Inc. beats aTyr Pharma Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.