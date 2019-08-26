aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)

aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio aTyr Pharma Inc. 6 126.22 N/A -13.68 0.00 Surface Oncology Inc. 4 1.97 N/A -1.63 0.00

Table 1 highlights aTyr Pharma Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -81.3% -52% Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of aTyr Pharma Inc. is 4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4. The Current Ratio of rival Surface Oncology Inc. is 11.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 11.3. Surface Oncology Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than aTyr Pharma Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

aTyr Pharma Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 35.3% and 71.6%. aTyr Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Surface Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) aTyr Pharma Inc. -4.88% -35.74% -59.99% -49.87% -69.24% -49.42% Surface Oncology Inc. -5.56% -20.79% -53.67% -61.16% -79.78% -47.88%

For the past year Surface Oncology Inc. has weaker performance than aTyr Pharma Inc.

Summary

Surface Oncology Inc. beats aTyr Pharma Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.