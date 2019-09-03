aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio aTyr Pharma Inc. 6 127.47 N/A -13.68 0.00 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 341 4.37 N/A 20.54 14.84

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -81.3% -52% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 29.2% 21.4%

Volatility & Risk

aTyr Pharma Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 130.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.3 beta. Competitively, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 1.15 which is 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of aTyr Pharma Inc. is 4 while its Current Ratio is 4. Meanwhile, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 4. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than aTyr Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score aTyr Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Competitively Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $425.25, with potential upside of 46.62%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both aTyr Pharma Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 35.3% and 73.9% respectively. Insiders held 0.1% of aTyr Pharma Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 20% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) aTyr Pharma Inc. -4.88% -35.74% -59.99% -49.87% -69.24% -49.42% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.83% -3.73% -10.57% -27.42% -17.97% -18.4%

Summary

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. Its products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company also develops EYLEA, trap-based clinical product that is in Phase III study for the treatment of neovascular glaucoma. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the development of antibody-based clinical products comprising Praluent, Sarilumab, Dupixent, REGN2810, REGN3500, and REGN3767; Bayer HealthCare LLC for the development of Nesvacumab/aflibercept, which is used in ophthalmology; and with Teva and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for developing Fasinumab, an antibody to nerve growth factor. It also has collaboration agreements with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to advance CRISPR/Cas gene-editing technology for in vivo therapeutic development; and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop treatments combating infectious diseases. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.