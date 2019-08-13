aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE)’s Financial Results Comparing With PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI)

Both aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) and PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio aTyr Pharma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -13.68 0.00 PDL BioPharma Inc. 3 2.89 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of aTyr Pharma Inc. and PDL BioPharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us aTyr Pharma Inc. and PDL BioPharma Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -81.3% -52% PDL BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -8.9% -6.7%

Risk and Volatility

aTyr Pharma Inc. has a beta of 2.3 and its 130.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. PDL BioPharma Inc.’s 30.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.7 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of aTyr Pharma Inc. are 4 and 4. Competitively, PDL BioPharma Inc. has 11 and 10.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. PDL BioPharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than aTyr Pharma Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both aTyr Pharma Inc. and PDL BioPharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 35.3% and 98.5% respectively. Insiders owned 0.1% of aTyr Pharma Inc. shares. Competitively, PDL BioPharma Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) aTyr Pharma Inc. -4.88% -35.74% -59.99% -49.87% -69.24% -49.42% PDL BioPharma Inc. -7.99% -6.19% -10% -10% 14.74% -0.69%

For the past year PDL BioPharma Inc. has weaker performance than aTyr Pharma Inc.

Summary

PDL BioPharma Inc. beats aTyr Pharma Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.