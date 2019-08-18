aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Both aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio aTyr Pharma Inc. 6 112.61 N/A -13.68 0.00 Liquidia Technologies Inc. 11 12.68 N/A -2.51 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of aTyr Pharma Inc. and Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -81.3% -52% Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0.00% -222.5% -78.3%

Liquidity

aTyr Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4 and a Quick Ratio of 4. Competitively, Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and has 5.6 Quick Ratio. Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than aTyr Pharma Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

aTyr Pharma Inc. and Liquidia Technologies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 35.3% and 61.4%. Insiders held 0.1% of aTyr Pharma Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) aTyr Pharma Inc. -4.88% -35.74% -59.99% -49.87% -69.24% -49.42% Liquidia Technologies Inc. -1.88% -8.17% -24.48% -47.03% -33.55% -66.25%

For the past year aTyr Pharma Inc. was less bearish than Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Summary

aTyr Pharma Inc. beats Liquidia Technologies Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.