aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)

Both aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio aTyr Pharma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -13.68 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 10 8.09 N/A -4.50 0.00

Demonstrates aTyr Pharma Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides aTyr Pharma Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -81.3% -52% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.3 shows that aTyr Pharma Inc. is 130.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s 156.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.56 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of aTyr Pharma Inc. are 4 and 4 respectively. Its competitor Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.4 and its Quick Ratio is 10.4. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than aTyr Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for aTyr Pharma Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score aTyr Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is $24, which is potential 370.59% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

aTyr Pharma Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 35.3% and 82.5%. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of aTyr Pharma Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.9% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) aTyr Pharma Inc. -4.88% -35.74% -59.99% -49.87% -69.24% -49.42% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05%

For the past year aTyr Pharma Inc. was more bearish than Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. beats aTyr Pharma Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.