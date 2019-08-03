aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)

Both aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-13.68
|0.00
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|10
|8.09
|N/A
|-4.50
|0.00
Demonstrates aTyr Pharma Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides aTyr Pharma Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|-81.3%
|-52%
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-54.9%
|-44.4%
Risk and Volatility
A beta of 2.3 shows that aTyr Pharma Inc. is 130.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s 156.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.56 beta.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of aTyr Pharma Inc. are 4 and 4 respectively. Its competitor Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.4 and its Quick Ratio is 10.4. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than aTyr Pharma Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for aTyr Pharma Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively the consensus price target of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is $24, which is potential 370.59% upside.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
aTyr Pharma Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 35.3% and 82.5%. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of aTyr Pharma Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.9% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|-4.88%
|-35.74%
|-59.99%
|-49.87%
|-69.24%
|-49.42%
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|-3.58%
|-19.02%
|-53.29%
|-54.74%
|-66.02%
|-45.05%
For the past year aTyr Pharma Inc. was more bearish than Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. beats aTyr Pharma Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.
aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.