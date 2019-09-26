aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Both aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio aTyr Pharma Inc. 5 154.37 N/A -13.68 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 44 6.94 N/A -2.74 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of aTyr Pharma Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -81.3% -52% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7%

Risk and Volatility

aTyr Pharma Inc.’s 2.3 beta indicates that its volatility is 130.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.64 beta is the reason why it is 64.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

aTyr Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4 and 4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Esperion Therapeutics Inc. are 3.9 and 3.9 respectively. aTyr Pharma Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown aTyr Pharma Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score aTyr Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 53.70% and its consensus price target is $57.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 35.3% of aTyr Pharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of aTyr Pharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) aTyr Pharma Inc. -4.88% -35.74% -59.99% -49.87% -69.24% -49.42% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72%

For the past year Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than aTyr Pharma Inc.

Summary

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors aTyr Pharma Inc.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.