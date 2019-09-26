aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Both aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|5
|154.37
|N/A
|-13.68
|0.00
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|44
|6.94
|N/A
|-2.74
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of aTyr Pharma Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|-81.3%
|-52%
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-48.6%
|-35.7%
Risk and Volatility
aTyr Pharma Inc.’s 2.3 beta indicates that its volatility is 130.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.64 beta is the reason why it is 64.00% more volatile than S&P 500.
Liquidity
aTyr Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4 and 4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Esperion Therapeutics Inc. are 3.9 and 3.9 respectively. aTyr Pharma Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is shown aTyr Pharma Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
On the other hand, Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 53.70% and its consensus price target is $57.5.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 35.3% of aTyr Pharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of aTyr Pharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|-4.88%
|-35.74%
|-59.99%
|-49.87%
|-69.24%
|-49.42%
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|-6.08%
|-12.92%
|-5.5%
|-12.09%
|-7.61%
|-13.72%
For the past year Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than aTyr Pharma Inc.
Summary
Esperion Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors aTyr Pharma Inc.
aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.