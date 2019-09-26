aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE)’s Financial Results Comparing With CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio aTyr Pharma Inc. 5 153.12 N/A -13.68 0.00 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00

Table 1 highlights aTyr Pharma Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of aTyr Pharma Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -81.3% -52% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -38.6% -35.6%

Risk and Volatility

aTyr Pharma Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 130.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.3 beta. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s 17.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.17 beta.

Liquidity

aTyr Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4 and 4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. are 18.7 and 18.7 respectively. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to aTyr Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

aTyr Pharma Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score aTyr Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 225.88% and its consensus price target is $17.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

aTyr Pharma Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 35.3% and 88.51%. 0.1% are aTyr Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.74% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) aTyr Pharma Inc. -4.88% -35.74% -59.99% -49.87% -69.24% -49.42% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. -5.36% -14.29% -49.67% -28.88% -43.2% -21.47%

For the past year CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than aTyr Pharma Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. beats aTyr Pharma Inc.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.