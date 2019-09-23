aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE)’s Financial Results Comparing With CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)

aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) and CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio aTyr Pharma Inc. 6 162.64 N/A -13.68 0.00 CTI BioPharma Corp. 1 3.36 N/A -0.62 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of aTyr Pharma Inc. and CTI BioPharma Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of aTyr Pharma Inc. and CTI BioPharma Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -81.3% -52% CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.00% -61.3% -40.4%

Risk and Volatility

aTyr Pharma Inc. has a beta of 2.3 and its 130.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, CTI BioPharma Corp.’s 55.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.55 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

aTyr Pharma Inc. and CTI BioPharma Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 35.3% and 53.9%. About 0.1% of aTyr Pharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, CTI BioPharma Corp. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) aTyr Pharma Inc. -4.88% -35.74% -59.99% -49.87% -69.24% -49.42% CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.72% -12.54% -24.64% -37.44% -67.32% -0.22%

For the past year aTyr Pharma Inc. was more bearish than CTI BioPharma Corp.

Summary

CTI BioPharma Corp. beats aTyr Pharma Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the commercialization of PIXUVRI, an aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma in the European Union. The company is also developing Pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis. In addition, it is developing Tosedostat, an oral once-daily aminopeptidase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; development, commercialization, and license agreement with Baxter International Inc.; agreement with the University of Vermont, BIO Pte Ltd., Gynecologic Oncology Group, and PG-TXL Company, L.P; and license agreement with Vernalis (R&D) Limited. The company was formerly known as Cell Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to CTI BioPharma Corp. in May 2014. CTI BioPharma Corp. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.