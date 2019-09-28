aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE)’s Financial Results Comparing With China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO)

aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio aTyr Pharma Inc. 3 0.00 3.34M -13.68 0.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 102 2.81 16.37M 3.36 28.57

Table 1 highlights aTyr Pharma Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows aTyr Pharma Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets aTyr Pharma Inc. 101,448,835.16% -81.3% -52% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 16,034,871.19% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

aTyr Pharma Inc. has a 2.3 beta, while its volatility is 130.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s 1.26 beta is the reason why it is 26.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of aTyr Pharma Inc. are 4 and 4. Competitively, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has 12.6 and 10.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than aTyr Pharma Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 35.3% of aTyr Pharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 46.5% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are aTyr Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 44.13% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) aTyr Pharma Inc. -4.88% -35.74% -59.99% -49.87% -69.24% -49.42% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37%

For the past year aTyr Pharma Inc. had bearish trend while China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats aTyr Pharma Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.