aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE)’s Financial Results Comparing With China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO)

aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|3
|0.00
|3.34M
|-13.68
|0.00
|China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
|102
|2.81
|16.37M
|3.36
|28.57
Table 1 highlights aTyr Pharma Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows aTyr Pharma Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|101,448,835.16%
|-81.3%
|-52%
|China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
|16,034,871.19%
|0%
|0%
Risk and Volatility
aTyr Pharma Inc. has a 2.3 beta, while its volatility is 130.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s 1.26 beta is the reason why it is 26.00% more volatile than S&P 500.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of aTyr Pharma Inc. are 4 and 4. Competitively, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has 12.6 and 10.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than aTyr Pharma Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 35.3% of aTyr Pharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 46.5% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are aTyr Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 44.13% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|-4.88%
|-35.74%
|-59.99%
|-49.87%
|-69.24%
|-49.42%
|China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
|1.14%
|0.63%
|-4.24%
|22.63%
|-5.58%
|26.37%
For the past year aTyr Pharma Inc. had bearish trend while China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats aTyr Pharma Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.
aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.