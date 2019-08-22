aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA)

We are comparing aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio aTyr Pharma Inc. 6 137.75 N/A -13.68 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us aTyr Pharma Inc. and Chiasma Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -81.3% -52% Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -88% -58.4%

Risk and Volatility

aTyr Pharma Inc.’s 2.3 beta indicates that its volatility is 130.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Chiasma Inc. has a 1.12 beta and it is 12.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

aTyr Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4 and a Quick Ratio of 4. Competitively, Chiasma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and has 1.9 Quick Ratio. aTyr Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

aTyr Pharma Inc. and Chiasma Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score aTyr Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Chiasma Inc. has an average target price of $11, with potential upside of 100.00%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 35.3% of aTyr Pharma Inc. shares and 76.5% of Chiasma Inc. shares. 0.1% are aTyr Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.21% of Chiasma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) aTyr Pharma Inc. -4.88% -35.74% -59.99% -49.87% -69.24% -49.42% Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53%

For the past year aTyr Pharma Inc. had bearish trend while Chiasma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors aTyr Pharma Inc. beats Chiasma Inc.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.